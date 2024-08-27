World Share

Russia launches largest strike yet against east Ukraine

The head of the UN's nuclear agency says there's a serious risk of a nuclear accident in Russia's Kursk region if Ukraine continues its incursion. That's as Moscow launched its largest missile and drone strikes since the war began, targeting two regions in eastern Ukraine. The attacks left at least five dead, including a child. Despite the severity of the strikes, Ukraine says it has intercepted and destroyed most of the incoming missiles and drones. Joel Flynn has more.