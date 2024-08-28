World Share

Italy’s Costly Migrant Centre in Albania To Open Soon (Special Report)

The Albanian port town of Shenjin is preparing to host migrants arriving from Italy after the deal between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. The process was expected to start in August but has been postponed for later this year. While the processing centre has been completed, the camp, on a former air force base where the migrants will be kept until their fates are decided, is still being built. Their arrival will begin once the camp is fully operational. Some Albanians have concerns about the country's readiness to host migrants, but these are balanced by others who see the potential economic benefits.