World Share

Does Iran’s New Government See Türkiye’s Rising Regional Influence as a Threat?

After the death of Iran's president in a helicopter crash in May, the country scrambled to fill a power vacuum as the region was descending into chaos from Israel's war on Gaza. Elections were quickly held, and a new president was chosen -- the low-profile, long-time lawmaker Masoud Pezeshkian. Last week, he was able to get his full cabinet approved through parliament, an early win for a leader who faces growing internal and regional challenges. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Pezeshkian's election and expressed hopes for stronger ties between the two neighbours. Addressing the fallout from Israel’s war on Gaza remains the most pressing issue for Ankara and Tehran. Both sides have repeatedly called for a ceasefire. Turkyie and Iran will also be looking to tackle security issues in Iraq and the South Caucasus, which are home to vital energy and transport links that the two countries have major stakes in. But it's not just in their immediate neighbourhood where Ankara and Tehran have room to cooperate. Both have stepped up their interest and participation in groups like the Chinese and Russian-led BRICS and SCO, which many have called challengers to Western-led institutions. Guests: Hazar Vural Jane Assistant Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Mustafa Caner Researcher at SETA