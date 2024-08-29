POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces storm multiple locations in occupied West Bank
02:03
World
Israeli forces storm multiple locations in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces have continued their military assault on the occupied West Bank for a second day, resulting in several Palestinian casualties. The Palestine Red Crescent reports network outages in four cities. Israeli troops, supported by jets, helicopters, and drones, are targeting multiple cities. The UN and EU have warned against extending the Gaza conflict to the occupied West Bank. Bassam Bounenni reports.
August 29, 2024
