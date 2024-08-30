POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
WHO: Limited humanitarian pauses agreed for polio vaccine rollout in Gaza
02:18
World
WHO: Limited humanitarian pauses agreed for polio vaccine rollout in Gaza
The World Health Organization says Israel has agreed to a three-day humanitarian pause in parts of Gaza to allow for polio vaccinations. The organisation says the agreement is only for eight hours a day, between 6 am and 3 pm local time, and is limited to a small number of areas. Israel has continued its relentless assault on Gaza, killing at least 54 Palestinians on Thursday. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
August 30, 2024
