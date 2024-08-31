World Share

Germany tightens migration measures ahead of state elections

Germany has announced tougher migration measures just days ahead of two critical state elections in the east. They include granting security forces more powers and capping refugee benefits. It follows a fatal stabbing attack in the western city of Solingen last Friday which the far-right blames on the current migration policy. TRT World’s Shadia Edwards-Dashti takes a look at the impact of the regional elections on the decision.