Indispensable partner of genocides: Israel

“This is a modus operandi, and Israel never pays the price” Did you know that Israel and the US contributed to the genocide of the Maya people in Guatemala? Between the ’60s and ’90s, both countries provided weapons, training and intelligence to the military in Guatemala as it slaughtered tens of thousands of people from the Indigenous group. TRT World interviews experts to uncover this forgotten genocide. #Gaza