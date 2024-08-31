POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Polio vaccination campaign starts in central Gaza on Sunday
Polio vaccination campaign starts in central Gaza on Sunday
At least 9 Palestinians have been killed and several others injured in the latest Israeli attacks targeting a house in central Gaza, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp. Meanwhile, Israeli forces have withdrawn from the eastern part of Khan Younis after a 22-day military operation, leaving behind widespread destruction. The bodies of 10 Palestinians have been recovered in the area. The Israeli army has told Palestinians they can return to four neighbourhoods, which have been completely destroyed. And a series of pauses in the fighting is set to begin on Sunday, to allow hundreds of thousands of children to receive polio vaccinations. The World Health Organisation is hoping to vaccinate more than 640-thousand children. Andy Roesgen reports.
August 31, 2024
