POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli escalations continue against Jenin in the Occupied West Bank for the 4th day.
06:06
World
Israeli escalations continue against Jenin in the Occupied West Bank for the 4th day.
The attacks have damaged infrastructure and internet services. The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that the army has pushed for more military reinforcements, and raided a number of houses near Jenin camp. Israeli forces have also demolished the wall and gate of a cemetery in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin, raiding several houses in the neighborhood, and detaining several Palestinians.
August 31, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?