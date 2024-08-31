POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Social media platform X has been blocked nationwide in Brazil
World
Brazil’s top court has issued a nationwide suspension order for the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. This action comes after the company’s owner, Elon Musk, failed to meet a court deadline to take steps to prevent the spread of fake news and false information. Musk has responded by dismissing the order as having been issued by an 'unelected pseudo-judge.'” Pinar Nisasta has the story.
August 31, 2024
