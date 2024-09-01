World Share

Large scale operation in occupied West Bank enters fifth day

Three Israeli police officers have been killed after a shooting attack near the occupied West Bank city of Tarqumiyah. The Israeli army says it has launched a search operation, after a group of Palestinian men opened fire at a police car in the area. The fatalities come amid ongoing Israeli raids focused on the north of the occupied West Bank, in which more than 20 Palestinians have been killed. Claire Herriot reports.