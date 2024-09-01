POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the German State Elections in Saxony and Thuringia a test for Chancellor Scholz?
06:44
World
Is the German State Elections in Saxony and Thuringia a test for Chancellor Scholz?
Voting is underway in the two eastern German states of Saxony and Thuringia in elections some consider a test for Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, and his left-leaning coalition government. Ulrich Brueckner is a Professor of European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin says eastern parts of Germany may be viewed as polarized, depending on which party claims victory in these elections.
September 1, 2024
