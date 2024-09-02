World Share

Kamala Harris's record of hypocrisy

Kamala Harris’s political career is marked by contradictions and double standards. As Vice President, she supported Israel’s military actions in Gaza, yet she tries to align with young Americans who oppose these policies. But the contradictions don’t stop there. Harris’s record as California’s Attorney General is equally troubling, with her decisions seeming to prioritize political gain over justice. From defending Israel's actions abroad to overseeing mass incarceration at home, can she navigate these contradictions on the road to 2024?