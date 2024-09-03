POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Journalists threatened by bulldozers as Israeli siege continues
01:50
World
Journalists threatened by bulldozers as Israeli siege continues
Israel's siege of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin has been described as 'the most destructive raid' in decades. In addition to the at least 29 Palestinians killed and those surviving being cut off from food, water or electricity, the Israeli army turned its war machine on journalists, including our own TRT news team. The crew has been risking their lives to show us what's been happening on the ground. Craig Boswell reports.
September 3, 2024
