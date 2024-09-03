POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Newsfeed exclusive with Sasha Selipanov
The race for cutting-edge technology is heating up. But it's not just about the big names, innovation is coming from individual visionaries, too. TRT World secured an exclusive interview with a designer who's been shaping the future of luxury cars for decades. This year, he's not just a collaborator; he's a creator, unveiling his own unique masterpiece at Monterey Car Week. Here's Pinar Nisasta with more on this groundbreaking story.
September 3, 2024
