Child malnutrition rates in Yemen hit all-time high
For years the UN has been warning of a humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen. Now a recent study has found malnutrition levels among children are at an all-time high. More than half a million children under the age of five are starving to death. And as the country's civil war continues the situation will likely get worse. Melinda Nucifora has the story and a warning, the images in this report may be distressing to some viewers.
September 4, 2024
