Israeli podcast calls for genocide of Palestinians in Gaza
A recent episode of the Israeli podcast Two Nice Jewish Boys openly called for the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. The podcast's vile remarks, including the bizarre justification for killing Palestinian children, sparked outrage online. Surveys have shown that about two-thirds of Israelis support their military's assault on Gaza, which has killed over 40,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.
September 4, 2024
