02:40
World
Egyptian president visits Ankara for the first time since taking office
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for accusing Egypt of smuggling weapons to Hamas through its border. He says Türkiye will do its best to increase pressure on Israel. Speaking at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Ankara, Erdogan said Türkiye and Egypt have a common stance when it comes to ending the massacre in Palestine. TRT World’s diplomatic correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
September 4, 2024
