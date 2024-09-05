POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
03:05
World
Grenfell report blames UK government failures for fire
The UK's worst residential fire since WW2 resulted from 'dishonest' companies, successive governments, and a lack of strategy by the fire service. This is the conclusion of a damning report into London’s Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017. Following a seven-year inquiry, the final report stated that all the deaths were avoidable. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins attended the inquiry where the report was published.
September 5, 2024
