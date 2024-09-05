World Share

Macron appoints ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as new French Prime Minister

French president Emmanuel Macron has appointed former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as the new prime minister, ending over 50 days of caretaker government. The appointment of 73-year-old Barnier follows talks with left-wing and far-right leaders. The key challenge now is whether Barnier’s government can pass essential reforms in a divided parliament. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.