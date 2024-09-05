POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Macron appoints ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as new French Prime Minister
02:38
World
Macron appoints ex-Brexit negotiator Barnier as new French Prime Minister
French president Emmanuel Macron has appointed former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as the new prime minister, ending over 50 days of caretaker government. The appointment of 73-year-old Barnier follows talks with left-wing and far-right leaders. The key challenge now is whether Barnier’s government can pass essential reforms in a divided parliament. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
September 5, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?