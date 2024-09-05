POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Pope calls for religious unity during visit to Jakarta mosque
03:05
World
Pope calls for religious unity during visit to Jakarta mosque
Pope Francis has begun his Southeast Asia tour in Jakarta, Indonesia, with a state welcome. Praising Indonesia’s ideology of unity, the Pancasila, he also engaged in interfaith dialogue to promote harmony. This is the kind of connection that many communities in Indonesia rely on to build social cohesion between different faiths and ethnic groups. Wibisono Notodirdjo reports from Jakarta.
September 5, 2024
