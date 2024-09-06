POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What's happening in the occupied West Bank?
03:07
World
On August 28, Israel launched its most extensive military raid in the occupied West Bank since 2002. At least 39 Palestinians have been killed and 130 wounded during what Israel calls 'Operation Summer Camps'. Given the level of violence and tactics employed by the Israeli military, many fear that the region's fate will be similar to Gaza and that Netanyahu's government aims to extend the war beyond the enclave. #WestBank
September 6, 2024
