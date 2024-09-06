POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US to provide $250M in new military aid for Ukraine
02:41
World
US to provide $250M in new military aid for Ukraine
Ukraine's Western allies pledge increased military support amid a critical phase of the war against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with key partners, including 50 defence ministers in Germany. This follows a week of intense bombardment and rising casualties in Ukrainian cities, with the frontline against Russian forces becoming increasingly precarious. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
September 6, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?