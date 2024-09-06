September 6, 2024
02:41
02:41
US to provide $250M in new military aid for Ukraine
Ukraine's Western allies pledge increased military support amid a critical phase of the war against Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with key partners, including 50 defence ministers in Germany. This follows a week of intense bombardment and rising casualties in Ukrainian cities, with the frontline against Russian forces becoming increasingly precarious. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.
