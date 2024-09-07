POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Don’t Give Up: The Road to Golden Glory
Don’t Give Up: The Road to Golden Glory
Follow the inspiring journey of Nazan Akin Gunes, Türkiye's para judo champion in the +70 kg J1 category, as she prepares for the Paris 2024 Paralympics. From overcoming visual impairment and early challenges to earning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics, Nazan’s story is one of resilience and dedication. This documentary showcases her intense training, personal struggles and the unwavering support from her family and coach. Discover how Nazan is focused on her goal to bring home gold from Paris, honouring a promise made to her late father. Watch her incredible journey and be inspired by her strength and determination. #Paris2024 #Paralympics #Inspiration #SportsDocumentary
September 7, 2024
