Father and son charged in Georgia school shooting
01:58
World
In the US state of Georgia, a father and his teenage son have made their first appearances in court - for a historic and potentially precedent-setting case. The 14-year-old and his father are both charged with murder after a school shooting on Wednesday. The teenager is charged with killing two students and a teacher while his father is charged with allowing his son to possess the weapons. Craig Boswell has more.
September 7, 2024
