POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN calls for immediate intervention to stop the civil war in Sudan
01:46
World
UN calls for immediate intervention to stop the civil war in Sudan
In a significant move, the United Nations has called for the deployment of peacekeepers in Sudan following harrowing evidence of crimes against humanity committed by both warring parties. The UN is also advocating for an expansion of the arms embargo to protect civilians caught in the crossfire. Will this international intervention bring an end to the ongoing conflict and restore peace in Sudan?
September 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?