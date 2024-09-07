September 7, 2024
01:46
01:46
More Videos
UN calls for immediate intervention to stop the civil war in Sudan
In a significant move, the United Nations has called for the deployment of peacekeepers in Sudan following harrowing evidence of crimes against humanity committed by both warring parties. The UN is also advocating for an expansion of the arms embargo to protect civilians caught in the crossfire. Will this international intervention bring an end to the ongoing conflict and restore peace in Sudan?
More Videos