Israeli forces kill 26 year old American-Turkish activist while protesting peacefully

The UN has called for a 'full investigation' and accountability for the killing of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi. The Turkish-American activist was shot by the Israeli army in the Occupied West Bank while taking part in a protest against illegal Israeli settler violence. The Palestinian Authority says an autopsy revealed she was killed by a sniper's bullet to the head. The US says it is "deeply disturbed by the tragic death" - and wants more information from Israel. Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK, joins us from Washington.