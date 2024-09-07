POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Boeing’s Starliner Returns Empty from Space Station
04:25
World
Boeing’s Starliner Returns Empty from Space Station
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has landed back on Earth, but without the astronauts, it had taken to the International Space Station in June. Unexpected malfunctions with the Starliner have stretched an eight-day test into an eight-month mission for the two astronauts after NASA determined it was too risky for them to return aboard the spacecraft. Boeing engineers uploaded new software to the Starliner to allow it to return autonomously a few hours ago. The two astronauts - Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams - are said to be in good spirits, and are expected to be brought home next year, and both have experience of spending long periods in space. For more on this, we are joined live by Francisco Diego, who is a lecturer of Physics and Astronomy at University College London.
September 7, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?