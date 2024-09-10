POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World
Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate leaves the country
The Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez has fled the country and is en-route to Spain, amid rising tensions following July's disputed presidential election. Meanwhile on Sunday, Venezuelan authorities revoked Brazil's authority over the Argentinian embassy, claiming the facility is being used to plot President Nicolas Maduro's assassination. Malik Fuda has the details.
September 10, 2024
