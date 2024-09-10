World Share

In conversation with Ashish Prashar - Palestine Talks

Political strategist and human rights activist Ashish Prashar discusses why it is necessary for Israel, along with other Western powers, to achieve a settlement with Hamas while – contrary to defining historical moments of Israel-Palestinian relations, such as the Oslo Accords – genuinely honouring Palestinian self-determination. Drawing from a related an unpublished article he wrote, declined by a reputable mainstream outlet that wrongly views Hamas as “terrorist” and not a legally sound resistance movement, Prashar also describes the kind of dialogue that would have to take place to achieve the settlement, including the absence of “preconditions” that at once disadvantages the interests of Palestinians and further advances the colonial interests and strength of Israel.