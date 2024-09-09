UN: Ending the war in Gaza should be an 'urgent priority'

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The United Nations chief has urged world leaders, ending the war in Gaza should be an 'absolute and urgent priority' to avoid a full-blown regional conflict. Volker Turk made the remarks as he opened the latest session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, where he challenged countries to act on what he called Israel's 'blatant disregard' for international law in the occupied Palestinian territories. It comes as the death toll in Gaza approaches 41-thousand, with more than half a million children unable to go to shool for another academic year, because their classrooms have been destroyed. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
September 9, 2024
