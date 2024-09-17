World Share

60% of electricity in Spain comes from renewable energy

Spain is surging ahead in renewable energy, with nearly 60% of its electricity sourced from green power in the first half of 2024. Wind farms led the charge with 24.4%, followed by solar plants at 16.3% and hydropower at 15.9%. This significant increase from 51% just a year ago underscores Spain's rapid transition towards sustainability. Coupled with nuclear energy contributing 18.6%, the nation has achieved a remarkable milestone, with nearly 80% of its power now carbon-free. But not everybody agrees on the model. Xaume Olleros reports.