Trump and Harris prepare for first presidential debate
Tens of millions of Americans are expected to tune in to Tuesday's televised presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. The previous debate - in Philadelphia - is viewed as a potentially pivotal moment in the race for the White House. The debate in Atlanta in June ultimately led to the original Democratic candidate and President Joe Biden pulling out of the contest. From Philadelphia, our North America correspondent Jon Brain reports.
September 10, 2024
