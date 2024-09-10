World Share

Kamala Harris endorsed by Dick Cheney: A bipartisan legacy of war?

Kamala Harris has received an endorsement from former Vice President Dick Cheney, the architect behind the US invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan that led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of innocent civilians. While Harris views this as a major boost to her presidential campaign, critics are questioning the significance of receiving support from a figure with such a controversial legacy. This endorsement highlights how, in US politics, differences in ideology can take a backseat when it comes to support for wars in the Middle East.