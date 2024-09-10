September 10, 2024
02:59
02:59
US condemns killing of Turkish-American activist in occupied West Bank
The US Secretary of State has condemned the killing of Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, calling it 'unprovoked and unjustified' His remarks came during his two-day state visit to the UK and followed a statement from the Israeli army, which claims that Eygi was unintentionally struck while targeting a key instigator of the protests. Secretary Antony Blinken also emphasised the need for Israeli forces to reassess their actions in the occupied West Bank. Our correspondent Paul Hawkins reports.
