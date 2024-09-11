POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Montenegro’s Government Plans To Finish EU Negotiations by End of Its Term
Montenegro’s Government Plans To Finish EU Negotiations by End of Its Term
President of the European Commission Ursula von Der Leyen says there’s a political will in the EU to integrate the Balkan countries as soon as possible. Brussels said Montenegro has been seen, for years, as a frontrunner to join the bloc and is ready for the final phase of accession to the European Union. Across the Balkans sat down with Montenegro’s Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Filip Ivanovic, and asked him if his government could deliver the key reforms. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 11, 2024
