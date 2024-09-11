Robotics: Shaping the Future

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
On this NexTech we explore how Türkiye's robotics industry is making waves with a unique, practical approach to technology. While many countries race to create highly complex and precise robots, Türkiye focuses on usability and profitability. From AI-driven customer service bots to delivery robots revolutionising the e-commerce industry, Turkish companies are designing cost-effective solutions tailored to real-world needs. Discover how this market is set to grow, making robotic technology accessible and practical for a variety of industries—from logistics to disaster relief. Join us as we examine how robotics is shaping our future in ways we never imagined.
