Benjamin Netanyahu claims Israel's war on Gaza has lowest casualty rate in urban warfare history
00:39
World
Benjamin Netanyahu claims Israel's war on Gaza has lowest casualty rate in urban warfare history
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in July 2024 in a speech to US congress that Tel Aviv’s brutal assault on Palestine’s Gaza had the lowest casualty rate of any combatant and noncombatant in urban warfare history. Israel has killed more than 41,000 people, with most of them being women and children, in their 11 month assault on Gaza.
September 11, 2024
