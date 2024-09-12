World Share

Debate moderators fact-check Trump but allow Harris to make false rape claims

Moderators of Tuesday’s presidential debate allowed Vice President Kamala Harris to repeat false claims of October 7 rapes while scrutinising her rival Donald Trump.In an interview with TRT World, political strategist Ashish Prashar blames independent fact-checkers for not saying “No Madam Vice President, there were no mass rapes”.During the debate, Harris falsely claimed that Hamas resistance fighters raped Israeli women and killed some 1,200 Israelis during the October 7 blitz on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and villages.The “biggest lie of the night” was told by Harris, says Prashar, reminding that many Israelis were killed by the Israeli soldiers on October 7, under the Hannibal directive.