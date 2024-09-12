World Share

US opted against using arms embargo on Israel as bargaining chip for Gaza truce — ex-US congressman

“The US administration could obviously use the provision or the suspension of those weapons as a leverage to bring about a ceasefire. But the administration has chosen not to”, James Moran, a former Democratic congressman, tells TRT World.Moran, who has been critical of Israel’s genocidal war on the besieged Palestinians of Gaza, says Washington has been providing Tel Aviv with non-precision weapons enabling it to kill at will and to kill indiscriminately in the tiny blockaded enclave.