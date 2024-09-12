September 12, 2024
Russia attracts tourists despite global isolation
Amid international isolation, Russia is still able to attract foreign tourists and that number is constantly growing. The capital Moscow plays an important role in attracting tourists from overseas and becoming the gateway to trips deeper inside Russia. And as travelling abroad has become more problematic and expensive for Russians, domestic tourism is breaking records, with 78 million trips made inside Russia last year. Dasha Chernyshova has the story.
