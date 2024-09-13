POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN: 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza require long-term rehabilitation
02:06
World
UN: 22,000 Palestinians in Gaza require long-term rehabilitation
The World Health Organization says thousands of people in Gaza have suffered life-changing injuries, including brain damage and loss of limbs, as a result of Israel's military campaign. Most of those affected are women and children. Meanwhile, the organisation has carried out the largest medical evacuation of Palestinians since the war began with 97 scheduled to receive medical treatment in Abu Dhabi. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
September 13, 2024
