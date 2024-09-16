POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point | Lebanon: In the Line of Fire
As the threat of all-out war looms in Lebanon, communities on the country’s southern border with Israel are facing more uncertainty than ever. Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes across the region… But for those who’ve remained have been left with few options to survive. Focal Point travels to South Lebanon where villages bear the burden as the cross-border conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalates.
September 16, 2024
