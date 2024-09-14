POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ugandan Olympian's death shines spotlight on domestic violence
02:18
World
Ugandan Olympian's death shines spotlight on domestic violence
Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei has been laid to rest in her ancestral village in eastern Uganda. She died after being set on fire by her boyfriend in Kenya at the beginning of September, just weeks after competing in the Paris Olympics. Cheptegei's killing has sparked anger over the high levels of violence against women in Kenya and has renewed calls for stronger action. Grace Kuria Kanja has more.
September 14, 2024
