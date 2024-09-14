POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
BRICS Media Summit kicks off in Moscow to discuss global stability
02:10
World
BRICS Media Summit kicks off in Moscow to discuss global stability
The BRICS Media Summit is underway in Moscow, with media leaders from member countries discussing their role in fostering stability and cooperation in a multipolar world. The summit is part of Russia's 2024 BRICS chairmanship and is the first since BRICS doubled its membership in January of this year. Next month, Russia will host a BRICS Heads of State Summit in Kazan. Dasha Chernyshova has more from Moscow.
September 14, 2024
