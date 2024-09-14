World Share

Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi laid to rest in Aydin

Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot by Israeli forces last Friday during a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank, has been laid to rest. Her body arrived earlier on Saturday in her hometown of Didim, Aydin, Türkiye, following a second autopsy. Her memory leaves a legacy of sacrifice and dedication that transcends borders and cultures. Obaida Hitto was there and sent this report.