Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi laid to rest in Aydin
02:36
World
Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi laid to rest in Aydin
Turkish-American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was shot by Israeli forces last Friday during a peaceful protest in the occupied West Bank, has been laid to rest. Her body arrived earlier on Saturday in her hometown of Didim, Aydin, Türkiye, following a second autopsy. Her memory leaves a legacy of sacrifice and dedication that transcends borders and cultures. Obaida Hitto was there and sent this report.
September 14, 2024
