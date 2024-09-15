World Share

Yemen fires ballistic missile at Central Israel

The Israeli military says a long-range missile fired from Yemen has landed in an open area in the centre of the country. Early morning air raid sirens sounded in several towns and cities including at Israel's international airport. It's understood nine people have sustained minor injuries. Yemen's Houthis have repeatedly fired drones and missiles toward Israel since the start of the war on Gaza, but the majority have been intercepted. The Iran-backed group claims this missile evaded Israel's Iron dome defence. Our guest Elias Hanna, Military analyst and retired Lebanese Army General, is discussing how it is possible.