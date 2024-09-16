POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Germany plans stronger border security in immigration crackdown
World
Germany plans stronger border security in immigration crackdown
Germany is set to implement new border checks for the next six months to curb the influx of illegal migrants. These measures will subject the movement of people and goods into the country to additional scrutiny. However, the tightening of border controls has sparked debate among EU countries, some of which are concerned about the future of the Schengen Zone. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.
September 16, 2024
