02:42
TRT World’s documentary ‘Holy Redemption’ featured at AJB DOC
The 7th International Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival (AJB DOC), where TRT Balkan is a media partner, featured TRT World’s investigative documentary ‘Holy Redemption,’ which exposes how illegal Israeli settlers systematically expel Palestinians from their homes in the occupied West Bank.Through a series of interviews and detailed reports, the documentary reveals Israel’s colonial mindset and the well-coordinated agenda between state actors and armed Jewish gangs. It depicts terrorist attacks, attempts to burn down villages, and indiscriminate assaults, highlighting the harsh and inhumane reality imposed on the towns and villages of the West Bank by Israel.
September 16, 2024
