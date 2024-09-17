World Share

Europe braces for further flooding as death toll climbs

Ten people have died and thousands more have been evacuated from their homes as torrential rain sparks massive flooding across central and eastern Europe. Storm Boris has dumped days of heavy rain on the region causing the worst flood emergency in nearly three decades. Drownings were confirmed over the weekend in Austria, Poland and Romania. While on Monday, another death was recorded in the Czechia seven more people there are still missing. Melinda Nucifora has more.